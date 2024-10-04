Watch Now
Urgent! Child found alone in Chesterfield. Police are looking for friends or family.

Chesterfield Police
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield Police are looking for friends or family members of a child found alone on Friday.

The child was found at 1:15 p.m. Friday near the 7300 block of Deer Thicket Drive, off Deer Run Drive near Hull Street Road.

The child was wearing a diaper and royal blue crocs with construction equipment, police said.

If you have information call 804-748-1251, police asked.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have information to share.

