Urban Air Adventure Park to open inside the empty Bed Bath & Beyond on West Broad Street

Urban Air Adventure Park features obstacle courses, trampolines and other physical activities for kids.
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A new entertainment venue for kids has lined up an empty big-box retail store to play in. Urban Air Adventure Park is planning to open a location at 10050 W. Broad St., formerly home to a Bed Bath and Beyond store in western Henrico. The indoor play park is planned to feature trampolines, laser tag, rock climbing, a bumper car-like ride and other attractions in a 42,000-square-foot space.

Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

