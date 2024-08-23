Urban Air Adventure Park to open inside the empty Bed Bath & Beyond on West Broad Street

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A new entertainment venue for kids has lined up an empty big-box retail store to play in. Urban Air Adventure Park is planning to open a location at 10050 W. Broad St., formerly home to a Bed Bath and Beyond store in western Henrico. The indoor play park is planned to feature trampolines, laser tag, rock climbing, a bumper car-like ride and other attractions in a 42,000-square-foot space.

