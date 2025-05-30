UPS truck catches fire, closes I-95 south lanes in Virginia

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. — A tractor trailer fire has closed southbound lanes of Interstate 95 between mile markers 29 and 31 in Sussex County as crews work to clear the roadway.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has established a detour, directing traffic off I-95 at exit 31 onto Route 301, and back onto southbound I-95 at exit 24 (Comans Well Road).

The incident occurred at 5:12 a.m. Friday when a state trooper saw a 2022 International tractor trailer with an attached trailer pull onto the shoulder. Within minutes, the vehicle became fully engulfed in flames.

The driver was able to exit the vehicle unharmed.

The tractor trailer, owned by UPS United Parcel Service, was transporting packages.

Fire crews extinguished the fire and are now cleaning the roadway to reopen all lanes of traffic.

State Police warn the clean-up process is expected to be time consuming, with no estimated time for when all lanes will reopen. Commuters are advised to take alternate routes and avoid this area of congestion.

