UPS drivers can make more than $95,000 a year. Now UPS wants to hire you.

RICHMOND, Va. -- If you're looking to pick up some extra work, UPS wants to hear from you. The shipping company hopes to hire more than 600 workers in Richmond to help with the holiday rush.

“With major retailers announcing holiday deals long before Cyber Monday, it’s more important than ever that we staff up now to meet the demands of the busy holiday shipping season,” Nando Cesarone, Executive Vice President and President, U.S. Operations, said.

UPS wants to hire:

Seasonal delivery and CDL drivers

Warehouse workers

Driver helpers

A full-time UPS package delivery driver makes an average of $95,000 per year, according to the company.

"UPS will host virtual information sessions beginning this Friday, Nov. 4 with more information available here," a UPS spokesperson wrote in an email."Those who are unable to attend a hiring information session can still apply online at UPSjobs.com."