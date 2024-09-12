Petersburg schools 'looking to make things better' after school lunch photo goes viral

PETERSBURG, Va. -- The city of Petersburg has vowed to make changes to its school lunch menu after a picture of a student's meal went viral online.

The photo was met with criticism across social media, mostly directed toward Petersburg Public Schools and the food they were serving students.

On Thursday, CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil, along with the city's mayor and school board chair, visited Petersburg High School to see and taste the food they were serving.

Petersburg High is where the viral photos of the school lunch were taken.

William Taylor

William Taylor

The Petersburg Schools Food Service Director, Sandy Stokes, says the post made her feel a certain way.

“It’s hurtful for me because these [lunch] ladies work hard, some of them are here at 6:30 in the morning," Stokes said.

The challenges in a school cafeteria are enormous, and according to Stokes, some students do not eat the entire lunch meal that is offered.

"They could have had another vegetable a fruit, a milk," Stokes said.

WTVR Sandy Stokes

And in the case of the controversial noodles and chicken picture, Stokes says "You're not going to get every lunch correct."

However, Stokes said the schools are trying to make changes, especially when changing the trays the school lunch is served on.

"We’re looking at a compostable tray, that’s a little bit sturdier and it will be white."

And, of course, they are promising an improvement to the food choices.

"To see you have all these different options, the parfait, we did not have parfait," school board chairman Ken Pritchett said.

WTVR

While the food served in Petersburg schools may meet all the standards, Pritchett says he wants parents to

know that they have heard them loud and clear.

“We did listen to them and so we’re moving forward and we’re looking to make things better," Pritchett said.

The school district says a food service company with a chef will be coming to schools in the future to show cafeteria employees new techniques for making the lunches a bit more appealing for students.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.