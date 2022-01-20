Update on the Appomattox River Trail between Hopewell and Lake Chesdin
Daniel Jones/Friends of the Lower Appomattox River
The proposed Appomattox River Trail will feature a paved walking and biking trail along the river. The trail will also connect parks along its path, such as Hopewell Riverwalk, seen here.
Posted at 10:44 AM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 10:44:18-05
HOPEWELL, Va. -- One of the next legs of another regional walking and biking trail is being further mapped out. The planning process is underway for the western edge of the Appomattox River Trail, a partially completed 25-mile paved path that will run east-west from Hopewell to Lake Chesdin. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
