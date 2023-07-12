Update on Amtrak troubles in D.C. that caused a ripple effect for some Virginia travelers

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A confusing morning for some Amtrak passengers on Wednesday as the rail operator worked to get service back up and running south of Washington D.C.

Two cars derailed Tuesday morning near Union Station, causing a domino effect and impacting service throughout the Northeast corridor.

Crews called the derailment itself “minor,” noting both cars remained upright and there were no serious injuries.

However, several train routes were canceled for the day.

Nathan Howard/AP Emergency workers help passengers with their bags while disembarking a supplemental train after their Amtrak train derailed near Union Station on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Washington.

“Modified Amtrak service resumes south of Washington today. Customers headed south should expect some delays,” a spokesperson for Amtrak wrote in an email to CBS 6 on Wednesday morning.

The delays amounted to nearly two hours for passengers traveling from Washington to Newport News on Wednesday.

Amtrak reported the Northeast Regional Train 67, which stops at Richmond’s Staples Mill Road station, arrived at 1:26 p.m.

It was scheduled to arrive at 11:33 a.m.

“We'll keep customers informed through our standard communications channels (mobile app notifications, text/email alerts and Twitter updates via @AmtrakAlerts and @AmtrakNortheast),” wrote the Amtrak spokesperson.

At times the Amtrak website, boards at Staples Mill Station, and the Amtrak Twitter accounts offered conflicting information, with one reporting a train canceled and others noting delays.

"You know delays are to be expected with Amtrak I’d say,” said one passenger destined for Newport News on Wednesday.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.