Catie Beck to host 'Untold,' a podcast featuring in-depth interviews and insightful discussions

Untold is a one-hour journey into the previously unheard stories of the people in charge of making big decisions, generating conversations, and sometimes causing controversy in Richmond, Virginia and beyond.
RICHMOND, Va. — Former national news correspondent Catie Beck returns to CBS 6 in Richmond, Virginia to host "Untold," a podcast featuring in-depth interviews and insightful discussions.

The premiere episode, featuring Richmond Mayor Danny Avula, will be available starting Thursday morning.

You can enjoy the podcast in both video and audio formats.

Video versions of "Untold" will be accessible here on WTVR.com and the CBS 6 YouTube page, while audio versions will be available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Who would you like to hear featured on Untold?

