Richmond author talks overcoming addiction after 30 years, helping others on 'Untold - A WTVR Podcast'

Marlon Bacote on 'Untold - A WTVR Podcast'
RICHMOND, Va. — In the latest episode of “Untold – A WTVR Podcast,” host Catie Beck sits down with Marlon BaCote, an author, motivational speaker, and addiction recovery specialist who has dedicated his life to helping others get clean and sober.

It’s a battle that BaCote knows all too well: The former high school football star got hooked on cocaine when he went to college, and he says it stole 30 years of his life. 

On this episode, Beck and BaCote explore his journey to recovery, which took him far from his family, made him homeless, and landed him in prison. What he says helped him finally conquer his demons, how he’s now helping others, and why he says Virginia law needs to change so that more peer recovery experts can get to work.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

