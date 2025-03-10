Watch Now
Former Richmond radio host turned political candidate John Reid shares untold story with Catie Beck

John Reid on 'Untold - A WTVR Podcast'
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — John Reid, a former conservative radio host in Richmond, is running for lieutenant governor of Virginia. On the most recent episode of the "Untold" podcast, Reid discussed his transition from radio to politics, the challenges of gathering 10,000 voter signatures, and the importance of early voting starting May 2.

He also shared with host Catie Beck his experiences working with Ronald Reagan and his unique position as an openly gay Republican.

