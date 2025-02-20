Richmond Mayor Dr. Danny Avula on 'Untold - A WTVR Podcast'

RICHMOND, Va. — In the premiere episode of "Untold - A WTVR Podcast," host Catie Beck sits down with Richmond Mayor Danny Avula for an in-depth conversation about the city's recent challenges and his journey as a leader.

Mayor Avula recounts the gripping details of the January water crisis, sharing behind-the-scenes insights from the long days and nights spent at the water treatment plant.

"I mean, what was communicated was, okay, we've had some flooding. We have some pumps that are offline, but we're working on it. We should be able to get the map back up and running. We've got enough water in the reservoir to last us till about 6 p.m.," he said. "I mean, again, this was all the information that was coming in real time and changing in real time."

He reflects on how the Covid-19 pandemic has shaped his leadership approach and discusses the pivotal decision he and his family made to move into an underserved neighborhood, emphasizing the importance of community and connection.

"When my wife and I chose to move into Church Hill, and it was really motivated by this desire to live in a community where we would force diversity, right? Where we would be required to be in relationship with neighbors who didn't come from the same places that we did. And those early years, we were very out of place," he said. "Neighbors would always say, 'Are you cops?' because that was the only plausible reason that we would move into that neighborhood or be regulars in that neighborhood."

Join us for a compelling and personal look at the trials and triumphs faced by a city leader during unprecedented times.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.