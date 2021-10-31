'Play as many games as you want' at this new Virginia restaurant

Watch the report from WTVR CBS 6 Photojournalist Joe Valdez in the video player above.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A new restaurant sure to be a hit with board game enthusiasts opened Friday in Midlothian.

Unplugged Games Cafe in the Sycamore Square Shopping Center features more than 600 games.

WTVR

Part of their mission is to make it easy for people to try board games as well as be a home away from home for people "who already love this really excellent hobby."

"It's an even better idea now after all this time all of us have spent on virtual meetings and virtual school and and sitting in front of screens. We're hoping that now is a great time for people to reconnect with each other and we want to be a place where they can do that.