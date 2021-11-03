Unofficial results: Richmonders reject Southside casino proposal

RICHMOND, Va. -- With 71 of 72 precincts reporting, unofficial results show Richmond residents have rejected the ONE Casino and Resort proposal.

As of 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday night, 39,824 "no" votes and 37,599 "yes" votes had been recorded, a separation of 2,225 votes; 51.44% and 48.56% respectively.

The results from the lone outstanding precinct may not be in until later in the week as absentee ballots continue to be counted.

These outstanding ballots could make this close race even closer or perhaps change the outcome.

If those ballots are postmarked by Election Day they will be included in vote totals as they are received. Those ballots could be received by elections officials any time between Election Day and Friday at 12 p.m.

