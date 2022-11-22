Watch Now
UVA, Virginia Tech football game canceled following shooting that killed three players

Posted at 8:36 PM, Nov 21, 2022
BLACKSBURG, Va. -- The football game scheduled for Saturday between the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech has been canceled in light of the deadly shooting that killed three UVA football players.

The shooting, which happened on November 13, killed three current UVA football players along with injuring two other students. UVA also canceled their game scheduled for last Saturday against Coastal Carolina.

Saturday's game would have been UVA and Virginia Tech's final game of the season.

The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) announced on Monday night that the decision was made following communication between the ACC, Virginia and Virginia Tech's athletic departments.

The ACC shared the following statement about the cancelation:

The ACC and Virginia Tech continue to support UVA following the devastating tragedy, which resulted in the deaths of three members of the Cavalier football team – Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, and injuries to students Mike Hollins (also a Virginia football student-athlete) and Marlee Morgan.

