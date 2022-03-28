University of Richmond to rename 6 buildings named after slave owners, eugenicists

RICHMOND, Va. -- The University of Richmond announced on Monday that six buildings on campus will be renamed.

According to The Collegian, the decision comes after a vote by the university's board of trustees.

Last year protests had called for the renaming of Ryland and Freeman Halls, but the Board has also voted to rename Jeter Hall, Thomas Hall, Brunet Hall, and Puryear Hall. Full story to come. — The Collegian (@URCollegian) March 28, 2022

Last year, protests called for the renaming of Ryland and Freeman Halls, but the board has also voted to rename Jeter Hall, Thomas Hall, Brunet Hall and Puryear Hall. Each of those buildings were named after slave owners or eugenicists.

Nameplates for the buildings were seen being removed from the outside of the six buildings on Monday afternoon.

The school shared the following statement about the name changes:

We recognize that not all members of our community will agree with these decisions. And we recognize that the University would not exist today without the efforts of some whose names we have removed. The Board’s decision to adopt the principles and remove building names, while ultimately unanimous, was extremely challenging. Members of the Board began this process with strongly held differences of opinion, and the subsequent discussions were candid, thoughtful, and constructive. In the end, the Board concluded that the decisions outlined above are the best course of action for the University.

At this time, there is still no word on when the names will be officially changed.