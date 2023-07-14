University of Richmond starts $25M renovation to library

RICHMOND, Va. — An eight-figure renovation and expansion has kicked off at the University of Richmond’s Boatwright Memorial Library. The $25 million project includes a new atrium with a multiuse seating area and more study spaces for students. Construction started in the spring and comes as the latest in a sequence of projects at the university library. “The Library has been undergoing a series of improvements over the past few years. This portion of the Library project, which includes substantial interior renovations and the creation of an enclosed atrium that will provide additional study space, began in May,” university spokeswoman Sunni Brown said in an email.

