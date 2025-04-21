Snake knocks out power to thousands of Spiders at the University of Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Power is being restored at the University of Richmond on Monday after a snake short-circuited a critical piece of campus electrical equipment on Sunday.

The university canceled classes on Monday as a result of the outage and hopes to resume classes on Tuesday.

"We have made significant progress overnight thanks to the work of our facilities crews and other staff," a university spokesperson wrote in a Monday email to the Spider community. "About a dozen of the buildings that were without power yesterday evening are now back online, including Tyler Haynes Commons. We continue to prioritize the impacted residence halls, most of which now have power, and any affected academic buildings to ensure the continuity of our educational mission."

A university spokesperson said a snake entered "a central piece of equipment that safely delivers electrical power to our campus" through a small opening and short-circuited the system.

Buildings that remain without power Monday afternoon include:



Boatwright Memorial Library

Cannon Memorial Chapel

Carole Weinstein International Center

Field Hockey Facility

Jepson Alumni Center

Millhiser Gymnasium

Modlin Center for the Arts theater complex

Residence Hall 1

Residence Hall 2

Robins Center

Robins School of Business

Queally Athletics Center

Student Activity Center

The Refectory

Weinstein Hall

Westhampton Center

Westhampton Hall

Whitehurst

"Those living and working on campus today are asked to conserve hot water as they are able until the Steam Plant comes fully back online," the university said in its email to the community. "The Heilman Dining Center, ETC, and FlavUR are open under regular operating hours. Tyler’s Grill will open at 11 a.m., and The Cellar will open at 5 p.m., per usual. All other retail locations are currently closed."

Updates are available here.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.