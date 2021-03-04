University of Richmond names Kevin F. Hallock its next president

RICHMOND, Va. -- After a national search, the University of Richmond has named Kevin F. Hallock its next president.

Hallock, an economist and compensation and labor market scholar, was unanimously elected the university's 11th president by the Board of Trustees.

“We are fortunate to have attracted to the presidency of the University of Richmond a person with the experience, character, and credentials of Kevin Hallock,” said Paul Queally, rector of the Board of Trustees and a 1986 graduate of UR.

Hallock graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. He earned both his master’s and Ph.D. in economics from Princeton University.

The 52-year-old currently serves as the dean of the Cornell SC Johnson College of Business at Cornell University.

He previously served as chair of the Department of Economics in the College of Arts and Sciences and in the School of Industrial and Labor Relations (ILR) at Cornell. And later served as dean of ILR.

“Kevin is a dynamic and hard-working leader with a strong track record of building consensus and bringing people together around a shared vision and purpose. We are confident that as president he will help us to continue to strengthen our leadership position among liberal arts institutions nationally.”

Hallock will join the University in the fall, at the start of the 2021–22 academic year.

He will hold an appointment as professor of economics in the School of Business with affiliated faculty appointments in the Jepson School of Leadership Studies and the Philosophy, Politics, Economics, and Law program in the School of Arts & Sciences.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to serve in this role. I am inspired by the work of the students, staff, faculty, and alumni of the University, and I have been enormously impressed with the Board of Trustees and senior leadership,” said Hallock. “I am confident of a bright future for the University of Richmond.”

Hallock said Richmond’s combination of an outstanding liberal arts and sciences education with excellent professional schools caught his attention.

“From the creative work and research among the faculty, the intellectual energy and curiosity of the community, and the intense focus on the holistic development of students and care for their well-being ─ Richmond drew me in, and I couldn’t look away,” he added.

Hallock will replace President Ronald A. Crutcher who announced last year his intention to step down no later than July 1, 2022.