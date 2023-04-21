Road closure to create a lengthy detour for some Chesterfield and Petersburg commuters

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Walkers, drivers, and cyclists who use University Boulevard near the Chesterfield County-Petersburg line will soon need to find an alternate way around town.

The Virginia Department of Transportation plans to close part of University Boulevard, near Virginia State University, to replace the aging bridge over the Appomattox Canal, which is adjacent to Campbell's Bridge. Closures for the eight-month project were expected to begin on May 3.

WTVR

"We have our Ettrick bus that comes through here every 30 minutes," Darius Mason, with Petersburg Area Transit, said.

To re-route the bus, the normally 30-minute route will become an hour long due to the detour.

"We are going to go through downtown Petersburg, parts of the Colonial Heights to be able to get all of our citizens in the Ettrick area, VSU campus, a lot of the individuals of the Food Lion area, and with our carriage house residents," Mason said. “A little inconvenient, but we’ll be serving a lot more area in the downtown area.”

Due to the historic nature of the area, VDOT plans to insert a precast concrete box culvert inserted between the existing stone abutments in an effort to preserve them.

For more information on Petersburg Area Transit's new route, click here.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.