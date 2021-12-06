Watch
Man shot at apartment complex near VSU

Chesterfield County Police Car Night Generic
Posted at 10:19 PM, Dec 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-05 22:19:03-05

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex near Virginia State University that sent a man to the hospital Sunday night.

Officers were called to the 4000 Block of J Mitchell Jones for a report of a shooting at the University Apartments at Ettrick just before 8 p.m.

"Officers located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds," Capt. Andrea Riesmeyer with Chesterfield Police said. "

The victim was taken to an area hospital with "undisclosed injuries," according to police.

"Police remain on scene as the investigation into this incident continues," Riesmeyer said.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

