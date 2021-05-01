Unity Ride for research and awareness

RICHMOND, Va. -- The pandemic halted the Unity Ride for Sickle Cell in 2020 but not for 2021, changes have been made to the annual event.

"We have moved the registration which is the beginning of the ride, to the Steel Horse Harley Davidson on Hull Street," says Sandee Smith, Co-Chair.

And that’s where registration will be for the 12th annual community awareness event and fundraiser. From there hundreds of motorcycles lead by the state police will ride to pop’s Bar and grill on Giant Drive.

"And we are going to follow the guidelines, and We want to make sure that everyone masks up for sickle cell. We’ve been doing this for years, 12 years we’ve raised well over a hundred thousand dollars but that’s not enough money for research and to help the people, families with sickle cell. The ride will benefit a local nonprofit and families going through hardship" says Sylvia Alexander-Wall, President Ladies Sodality, Inc.

It’s gonna go to MCV Foundation and the Florence Neal Cooper Smith Professorship and it’s for research, for families in the area, the Richmond, Tri-cities area.

The non-profit was founded in 2014 to support research to find a cure for sickle cell disease.

To support Saturday’s Unity Ride, you can register now or on the day of, and you don’t need a motorcycle to support the event.

For information see the Unity Ride for Sickle Cell Facebook page.