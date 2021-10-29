Faith leaders hope to shine light on issues before Election Day

RICHMOND, Va. — Faith leaders in Richmond and surrounding areas are coming together to put on a free event Friday evening, with hopes of letting the community learn and talk about the issues most important to them ahead of election Tuesday.

The event is called "Unity In Our Community," and organizers said they're encouraging everyone who hasn't gone out to vote early, to do so, with only two days left of early voting.

"We want to bring them to the stage and let them talk about the issues as they see it. And really explore how we can collectively as a community, come together and address these issues," Frank Moseley said. "And we can't do any of that without exercising our vote, coming together as a voting bloc that will allow us to have our voices heard."

According to the Department of Elections, more than 700,000 voters have cast their ballots early so far in Virginia.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot has now passed, however you can still send it in if it's postmarked by Nov. 2.

In case you need a reminder, there are several different kinds of ID cards that you can use to vote in person on Tuesday besides your driver's license. A few of them include a U.S. Passport, a student or military ID and utility bill or paycheck, that was dated within the last 12 months.

Organizers of Friday's event said it will be geared towards communities of color, but they welcome everyone to come out and listen to the issues faith leaders see impacting communities right now, from homelessness to gun violence.

The event will take place at the U-Turn building at 2021 Maywill St in Richmond. It will start at 6 p.m. and will be free to the public. To register for the event, click here.

