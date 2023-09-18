'Unity and love' is hallmark of Petersburg's Stop the Violence festival

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Church leaders, school officials, and law enforcement came together Saturday in Petersburg for the annual 'Stop the Violence Community Festival.'

The event was held at Third Baptist Church and is in an effort to curb recent violence in the region. Organizers built the day of community unity around families that have suffered the loss of a child or loved one to gun violence.

The collective effort is meant to reach at-risk populations and kids throughout the region. Vendors were also on site to provide resources to those attending.

“The only way to truly combat gun violence is to spread light into the darkness all throughout our region. It is my hope that by continuing to speak the names of all impacted we can unite for change and progress in our cities," Pastor Belinda Baugh founder of the annual Stop the Violence Community Festival said.

This was the event's fourth year after its founding in 2018.

You can get more information or reach out to volunteer at stopviolenceva@gmail.com

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.