United Way's High Tea raises $42,000 to support single mothers' education

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Tuesday morning event helped raise money for single mothers in our area who are in school to better their lives for their families.

The United Way of Greater Richmond and Petersburg's annual High Tea at the Tuckahoe Women's Club in Richmond raised $42,000 for the WomenRise scholarship program, which provides financial support, mentorship and resources to single mothers pursuing education.

CBS 6's Julie Bragg served as emcee for the event, which featured keynote speaker and local activist Sheila Battle.

"When people invest in women, amazing things happen. It doesn't matter where I am, when the conversation shifts to how women can be better supported, everything changes. Why? Because women create the ripple that unifies us and fortifies our communities. These women who come through this program are not just a story, a moment. Their lives are a ripple in our city, in our state, in our world," Battle said.

The program addresses the rising cost of childcare in Virginia, where the average annual cost for infant care is more than $14,000 – nearly half the median income for single mothers.

In just a few years, the WomenRise program has helped 14 women graduate from various schools and programs. Notably, 84% of participants are first-generation college students.

This year, 18 women are scholars in the program, continuing the organization's mission to support hard-working mothers pursuing education.

