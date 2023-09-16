Missing boy last seen in Richmond neighborhood Friday afternoon, police say

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are asking for the public's help to find a 10-year-old boy who vanished from a Richmond neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Unique Samuels was last seen at 4 p.m. near the area of West Hill and St. James streets in the Gilpin Court neighborhood, according to Richmond Police.

The boy lives nearby, officers said.

No additional details were available at last check Saturday morning.

Anyone with information about Unique's whereabouts or the circumstances of his disappearance is urged to call Major Crimes Detective J. Smith at 804-335-9471 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!