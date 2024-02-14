Sexually assault reported at Unique Foot Relaxing in Chesterfield, arrest made

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County Police arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at Unique Foot Relaxing on Robious Road in Chesterfield County.

Zeng Huicheng, 43, works at the business, which describes itself as a Foot Reflexology and Aromatherapy on its website, according to police.

The alleged assault happened on February 5, 2024. Police have not said whether the alleged victim was a customer or a co-worker of the suspect.

Chesterfield Police

"On February 7, 2024, Huicheng was arrested for aggravated sexual battery at Unique Foot Relaxing without incident. Huicheng is currently being held at Chesterfield County Jail with no bond," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. "In the course of this investigation, detectives became aware of discrepancies as it pertains to the licensure of personnel at Unique Foot Relaxing. Detectives have partnered with County Licensing to further investigate, and on February 13, 2024, seven summonses were issued for violations pertaining to county code 6-2."

Chesterfield Police said they wanted to hear from other people who may have been assaulted.

Anyone with additional information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.