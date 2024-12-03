Winning $1M lottery ticket sold in Richmond area still unclaimed, prize set to expire soon

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The prize for a Cash 5 lottery ticket that matched all five numbers to win $1 million will expire soon.

The Virginia Lottery says the ticket was sold on June 11 at Wawa along Compass Point Lane in Mechanicsville.

The prize will expire after 5 p.m. on Dec. 9, 180 days after the winning ticket was purchased.

The winning numbers were 1-12-19-22-31.

The lottery says the person who has the ticket should contact them immediately to claim the prize.

If the money goes unclaimed, it will go to Virginia's Literary Fund which gives low-interest loans for public school construction, renovations and technology upgrades.

