Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Winning $1M lottery ticket sold in Richmond area still unclaimed, prize set to expire soon

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on December 3, 2024
Posted
and last updated

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The prize for a Cash 5 lottery ticket that matched all five numbers to win $1 million will expire soon.

The Virginia Lottery says the ticket was sold on June 11 at Wawa along Compass Point Lane in Mechanicsville.

The prize will expire after 5 p.m. on Dec. 9, 180 days after the winning ticket was purchased.

The winning numbers were 1-12-19-22-31.

The lottery says the person who has the ticket should contact them immediately to claim the prize.

If the money goes unclaimed, it will go to Virginia's Literary Fund which gives low-interest loans for public school construction, renovations and technology upgrades.

Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone