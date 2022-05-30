Ultrarunner attempts East Coast Greenway run: 'It needs everybody's support'

RICHMOND, Va. – An ultrarunner with the goal of running over 3,000 miles stepped into Richmond Sunday.

Shan Riggs is attempting to be the first runner to cover the entire 3,000-mile stretch of the East Coast Greenway.

The trail runs from Maine to Florida and connects 15 states and 450 communities.

Riggs began his journey on April 16 in Key West, Florida, with a goal of running 40 miles a day. So far he has covered around 1,500 miles.

East Coast Greenway Alliance

Riggs said he wants to spread the word about the trail he said promotes healthy lifestyles and connects people from all over.

"We're trying to raise money and awareness," Riggs said. "The fact that we have this beautiful trail to use, which runs right through Richmond. But also, it needs support. It still needs to be finished, so we're trying to get people to realize they have this place they can use, but it needs everybody's support, too."

Riggs is no stranger to long runs. In fact, he ran over 3,200 miles from San Francisco to Connecticut in 2020 and raised over $45,000 for non-profit Feeding America.

Click here to learn more or if you would like to make a donation to the East Coast Greenway Alliance.

