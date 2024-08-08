He helped start VCU’s Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive. It's helped more than 110,000 kids

RICHMOND, Va. — More than 600 volunteers packed the Richmond Convention Center for the Seventh Annual Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive presented by Costar Group. Volunteers filled backpacks with school supplies donated by businesses and the community.

Organizer Timmy Nguyen gave CBS 6’s Brendan King a behind the scenes look at what he called one of the largest school supply drives in the country. Nguyen said more than 112,000 children have received free school supplies in the last six years thanks to the VCU alumni organized event.

WTVR

"The Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive exists because we want to alleviate the cost for many our families who are struggling to purchase school supplies,” he explained. “I think this event really has an impact, ensuring that every kid has a new backpack in school supplies on a first day of school, and that no parent or kid has to worry about not being able to buy the school supplies that they need.”

The backpacks will go to Title One schools in seven districts including in Metro Richmond, Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Newport News, and Virginia Beach Public Schools.

“This event could not have happened without the Richmond community, but also businesses from Costar Group, Dominion Energy, Comcast, Virginia Lottery and Genworth — so many companies are stepping up to the plate to help make this event possible,” Nguyen said.

The Richmond Convention Center donated the space and tables to the cause.

WTVR

Volunteers filled 18 tractor trailers donated by Estes that will distribute the backpacks. You’re encouraged to reach out to your child’s school to check if they are participating in the supply drive. To make a monetary donation, visit go.vcu.edu/backpack



