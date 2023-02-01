Here's what the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k shirt looks like this year

RICHMOND, Va. -- The 2023 Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k medal and shirts will celebrate "some of the iconic parts of the 10k course," according to organizers.

Those elements include:

Shape mimics the turnaround and halfway point on the 6.2-mile course

Sun is a nod to spring and mimics the stained-glass windows along Monument Avenue

Dogwood flower commemorates spring foliage along the course

WTVR

"Every year participants look forward to seeing the 10k medal and shirt. We know this year’s will quickly become a fan favorite and we can’t wait to see everyone wearing their new tees post-race,” Meghan Keogh, Race Director for the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k, said. “We were thrilled to work with Frank Anderson—it’s great to have a local designer familiar with the event. He was able to capture the spirit of race day in commemorative items that people will enjoy for years to come.”

WTVR

The 10k will take place Saturday, April 22, 2023, along portions of Broad Street, Monument Avenue, and Franklin Street in downtown Richmond.

