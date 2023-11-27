How to sign up for the 2024 Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k

RICHMOND, Va. -- Registration is now open for the 2024 Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k presented by Kroger.

"For 25 years the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k presented by Kroger has delivered a party atmosphere to all participants and spectators. It’s an event truly everyone can enjoy and we’re so excited to open registration for the 2024 event,” race director Meghan Keogh said. “Since the event’s inception, we’ve welcomed over half a million people to the 10k and across the finish line. We’re looking forward to cementing our status as one of the largest events in Richmond!”

Click here to register for the April 20, 2024 race.

"The 25th Anniversary of the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k is a testament to the vibrant, enduring spirit of our community and the dedication of all those who have made this event a success over the years,” Bobby Ukrop, CEO of Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods, said. “We invite everyone to join us in celebrating this incredible milestone and look forward to creating lasting memories together.”

