'Celebrate our amazing community' with Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K

RICHMOND, Va. -- Don't miss your chance to sign up for the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K presented by Kroger, which is is just over a month away.

The in-person run scheduled for Saturday, April 23 returns to the traditional Monument Avenue course after the pandemic forced the race to change course the last two years.

"The 10K is always better when we can all be together, and this year we know so many of you have very personal reasons you’re excited to back! Whether it’s reuniting with your YMCA 10k Training Team, running the whole thing in costume, or walking with your family, we’re excited for you to shine," event organizers with Sports Backers said. "One thing we know is that the enthusiasm for the 10k is unmatched! We’re so excited to see everyone and celebrate our amazing community!"

The event is capped at 20,000 people and as of last week, 13,000 spots were already taken.

If you're interested in running or walking, sign up here before the price goes up Friday, April 1.

Check out this Course Cam preview from 2017: