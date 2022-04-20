Ukrop’s, Kroger excited for Monument Avenue 10K this Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. -- We know the participants are excited, but the longtime sponsors of the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k presented by Kroger have been anxiously awaiting the event’s in-person return.

The race, which takes place Saturday, April 23, is back on Monument Avenue for the first time since the pandemic began.

Runners, walkers and joggers were able to participate in virtual events the past two years but getting back to the excitement of the crowds and a jam-packed starting line are the best part for participants and sponsors alike.

Kroger and Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods used to be competitors but this race has fostered a partnership between two companies who say they’re committed to their customers’ health and well-being.

Ukrop’s first started the race in 2000 when the crowds were much smaller.

“From the very beginning Ukrop's has been a supporter of this race, and when I first started it was a much smaller event and it's wonderful to see how much it has grown and has helped healthy and active lifestyles throughout the region,” Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods President Scott Aronson said.

Kroger signed on as presenting sponsor in 2016 and the company’s employees can’t wait for Saturday.

“I'm new to Richmond and this is my very first event. I have been hearing about this since day one when I joined last July,” Kroger Mid-Atlantic Division President Lori Raya said. “I'm excited to come out on Saturday and take part.”

There’s still time to sign up. If you want to register, log onto SportsBackers.org.