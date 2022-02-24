Ukrainians in Metro Richmond worry for their families; 'They tried to escape, but they couldn't'

RICHMOND, Va. — Ukraine may be 5,000 miles away from Metro Richmond, but Ukrainians living in the area feel helpless as they watch the explosions and military actions unfold in their home country on television and social media.

Many tell CBS 6 they are scared for their home country, and the family members they left behind.

Igor Kedrovskyi has lived in the U.S. for six years now. The Chesterfield resident said he wished Russian President Vladimir Putin's plans to invade his home country were a hoax. But what he is seeing now is very real.

WTVR

Kedrovskyi said his family members in Ukraine are panicking, trying to evacuate from the country's cities to more rural areas. But, as we've seen, roads are overcrowded, making it difficult to escape.

"Parents of my wife still in Ukraine, a sister. We called them. We didn't sleep, called and talked to them. They tried to escape, but they couldn't because the roads were overcrowded. And you didn't know where to go. The whole country, attacked.," described Kedrovskyi.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

