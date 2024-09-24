Ukrainian veterans to perform at the Virginia War Memorial Tuesday to say ‘Thank you’

RICHMOND, Va. -- The community is invited to listen to a special performance from Ukrainian veterans who want to say “thank you” to the American people.

Four musicians, who also served in the Ukrainian army, will perform a free concert at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

They call their nationwide 60-day tour “From the Ukrainian Frontline with Thanks.”

The group is composed of singers, a violinist, a pianist, and two bandura players. A bandura is a Ukrainian string folk instrument.

Memorial operations director Ben King said the group contacted him through a military musicians non-profit last week and quickly got to work to schedule the performance.

“Our hope is to meet their gratitude with our open heart and just love on them a little bit,” King explained.

Since Russia invaded the eastern European country in February 2022, the United States has supported Ukraine financially and with military equipment and weapons.

King said the Ukrainians are on the frontlines fighting for their freedom, something the American people know well.

The memorial staff will also gift each performer a rose from the Veteran Rose Garden. The red flower represents the color of a heart and blood.

“We are going to give one of our Veteran roses to these Ukrainian veterans as just a symbol of our love and our courage, and just to say we acknowledge your love and your courage around freedom and we share this moment together,” King stated.



