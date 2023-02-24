Ukrainian families who fled the war find a home in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- More than two dozen Ukrainian families have settled into Richmond-area communities in the year since Russian forces invaded their home country.

Luda Aleksachyna and her young sons are among those families who made Richmond their new home.

Aleksachyna said the decision to leave Ukraine was not easy as she had to leave her husband and parents behind in order to protect her children.

"Don't give up. Please continue to support Ukraine," she said through a translator. "[Ukrainians] should not forget where they came from because Ukraine still needs support. Even if you decide to stay here and live a new life in America, don't forget the Ukrainians. They still need to support their country."

WTVR Luda Aleksachyna (left) left Ukraine to protect her children from the war.

Ukrainian families that have relocated to Richmond have been given furnished homes and apartments donated by the community.

Ukrainian families plan to share their stories with the community at an event Friday afternoon at the Richmond Public Library. A candlelight prayer vigil for Ukraine is scheduled for Friday evening at 7 p.m. at Discovery United Methodist Church (13000 Gayton Road).

