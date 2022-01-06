Watch
Uber rider refunded $600 bill after interstate shutdown

Posted at 8:49 PM, Jan 05, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond man has been refunded the $600 he was charged for an Uber ride that became trapped with hundreds of others on an icy stretch of Interstate 95 in Virginia this week.

WTOP-FM reports that Andrew Peters was returning from San Francisco and taking an Uber from Dulles International Airport on Monday and got stuck.

After a nine-hour trek, Peters got home Tuesday and paid a $200 bill, to which another $400 charged was added.

In a statement, Uber said Peters would get his money back and the driver's pay would not be affected.

