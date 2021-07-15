UAW factory workers ratify deal, will end Virginia Volvo truck strike

NORFOLK, Va. -- Striking blue-collar workers at a Volvo heavy truck plant in southwestern Virginia have narrowly ratified what the company said was its final offer in a long labor dispute.

The hourly workers voted 1,147 to 1,130 for the six-year contract, and likely will end their on-and-off strike that began in April.

However unionized salaried workers voted against the pact 45-40, according to the Facebook page of the United Auto Workers local.

Union spokesman Brian Rothenberg in Detroit confirmed that the totals are accurate. He says details are still being worked out for the factory workers to return to the assembly line and for negotiations to settle the salaried workers’ dispute.

About 2,900 workers represented by the UAW have been on strike at the Dublin, Virginia, plant.

The Volvo Group is the only heavy-duty truck manufacturing group that assembles all of its trucks and engines for the North American market in the U.S., according to Volvo. It said the plant is undergoing a $400 million investment for technology upgrades, site expansion and preparation for future products, including the Volvo VNR Electric truck.

It added the plant has added 1,100 jobs since the current union agreement was implemented in 2016 and is on track to have a net increase of approximately 600 positions in 2021.