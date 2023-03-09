Police ID man killed in Richmond neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police have released the name of the man killed in a shooting in a neighborhood on Richmond's Southside over the weekend.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Harwood Street in the Hillside Court neighborhood just before 6 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found 25-year-old Tyshawn Wyatt, of Richmond, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Wyatt was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death," police said in a news release Thursday.

A witness told a WTVR CBS 6 photojournalist Sunday that they heard 5 or 6 shots.

Police have not released a suspect description nor have officers made any arrests in the case.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Sullivan at 804-646-3929 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.