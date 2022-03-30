Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Chesterfield parents arrested for child abuse of 13-year-old

Chesterfield Police.jpeg
WTVR
Chesterfield Police
Chesterfield Police.jpeg
Posted at 5:32 PM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 17:32:33-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A father and a stepmother have been arrested for the abuse of a 13-year-old boy.

On March 21 around 11 p.m., police responded to the parking lot in the 12200 block of Chattanooga Plaza for a child neglect/abuse call.

The person calling told police that a 13-year-old boy had been assaulted by his parents. Rescue personnel also responded to the scene.

Police notified Child Protective Services and the 13-year-old was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

The boy was later released to another relative.

After further investigation, officers obtained warrants for felony child abuse/neglect for Tyrone J. Terry, who is the child's father. The same warrants were obtained for Summer L. Terry, the child's stepmother.

Chesterfield parents arrested for child abuse of 13-year-old

The two were arrested on March 25.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone