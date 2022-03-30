Chesterfield parents arrested for child abuse of 13-year-old

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A father and a stepmother have been arrested for the abuse of a 13-year-old boy.

On March 21 around 11 p.m., police responded to the parking lot in the 12200 block of Chattanooga Plaza for a child neglect/abuse call.

The person calling told police that a 13-year-old boy had been assaulted by his parents. Rescue personnel also responded to the scene.

Police notified Child Protective Services and the 13-year-old was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

The boy was later released to another relative.

After further investigation, officers obtained warrants for felony child abuse/neglect for Tyrone J. Terry, who is the child's father. The same warrants were obtained for Summer L. Terry, the child's stepmother.

The two were arrested on March 25.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.