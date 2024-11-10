'Do not start taking stuff into your own hands,' Henrico supervisor pleads after recent Sandston crime

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A member of the Henrico Board of Supervisors said a community meeting is planned with police to address a recent spate of vandalism and break-ins in Sandston.

Henrico County Board of Supervisors Chairman Tyrone Nelson, who represents the county's Varina district, said in a video posted to social media Saturday afternoon that neighbors reported several break-ins a "couple of weeks ago."

"A couple dozen of them — up to 30 or more," Nelson said. "Somebody was riding through the community had an air gun, shooting out windows, breaking into people's vehicles in Sandston."

Nelson said police may have persons of interest, but that he could not elaborate because of the ongoing investigation.

"One person or maybe two in a vehicle riding around shooting our windows, shooting at school buses, just being stupid," Nelson said. "Stupid, immature activity that has impacted you. And we're sorry that happened. And we're trying to get to the bottom of it."

Nelson praised neighbors who called 911 and said that police had canvassed neighborhoods, but said some people's homes may have been missed.

"Some folk they got, some folk they didn't get," Nelson said. "So please, just let me know."

Nelson urged citizens to be patient when it comes to increasing patrols at night as he said the police department was down 80 officers.

"I got a message today that people are getting frustrated. They going to start taking stuff into their own hands. Please, do not start taking stuff into your own hands," Nelson said.

Nelson said that he talked with the county manager and the chief of police about having a community meeting on Monday, Nov. 18. Nelson said the time and location would likely be finalized in the next few days.

"We're going to have a meeting set up in Sandston with the community and police," Nelson said. "That's the whole agenda of the whole meeting so that they can update y'all on where they are with the work that they've been doing."

"But I did get a promise that you going to start seeing police officers in the evening, at night, driving through the community," Nelson said.



The board of supervisors chairman acknowledged that neighbors are frustrated.

"I'm getting messages with people saying police are not doing anything. That's not true. They are. Maybe it's not moving quickly enough for you. I get it. It's your property," he said. "I wasn't too long ago somebody tried to steal my car. So I know how it feels when you're violated."

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

