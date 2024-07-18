Police identify 22-year-old man hit and killed by driver on Henrico road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a driver struck and killed 22-year-old Tyrone Calvin Jeffries near the intersection of Cedar Fork Road and Tiffanywoods Lane in eastern Henrico County on Tuesday night.

"The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene to cooperate with investigators," a Henrico Police spokesperson said. "While this investigation remains ongoing, speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors on the part of the driver."

The crash was reported to police at about 8:53 p.m.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crash Team Investigator Jennings at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story.