Police ID man killed in Emporia street; suspect arrested

EMPORIA, Va. -- Police have arrested a suspect on murder charges in a shooting that killed a 43-year-old man in Emporia early Saturday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Meade Street to investigate a shooting just after 3 a.m., according to Capt. David Shidell with Emporia Police.

When police arrived, they found Tyrone Clinton Drumgoole of Emporia in the street suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Drumgoole's body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond, according to Shidell.

Detectives later arrested 33-year-old Travis Nathaniel Dupree, of Emporia, and charged him with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony.

Shidell said Dupree was being held without bond at the Southside Regional Jail. He is slated to appear in the Emporia General District Court Wednesday morning.

"The Emporia Police Department extends its condolences to the family of Tyrone Drumgoole during their time of loss," Shidell said.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the Emporia Police Department at 434-634-7320.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.