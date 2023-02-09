Vigil held for killed young 'protective' Richmond father killed in shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- A young father to a teenage daughter was honored in a vigil on Wednesday night. His family described him as someone who was protective of all the women in their family.

Now they are having to learn how to live without him.

The tears and candlelight on Wednesday night were not far from where Tyrese Robinson was killed in a shooting almost two weeks ago outside the Tiger Mart in Richmond's Gilpin Court.

"My brother just couldn't break away from what he knew. He was a loving person. He loved his daughter, that was his heart, and he loved his fiancée and her kids. That was just him."

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that after Robinson was shot, detectives believe that someone shot his killer to death.

Now, grieving families are left behind to sort out the pieces of the tragedy.

Police who attended Robinson's vigil urged people to change the narrative from "me" to "we".

"We have to want to make a change. We have to start respecting each other. We have to place a different value on life. This doesn't make sense because it's not one person. It's an entire family and friend circle grieving and suffering from one incident."

"It starts with encouraging each other and from now on, if y'all see a situation about to happen, don't pull your phones out and definitely say Black Lives Matter. And I mean, within our people. It's not about the white man or protesting the police. I'm talking Black Lives Matter towards us, us as a community, us as Black people, it matters."

