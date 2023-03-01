Police release name of woman whose body was found near Gillies Creek Park playground

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police have released the name of the woman whose body was found near a playground at Gillies Creek Park in Richmond.

Richmond Police were called to the park, off Hobbs Lane, at about 9:30 a.m. Monday.

"Officers arrived and located an adult female with an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death."

Police identified the victim as 28-year-old Tynesha Hopson of Richmond.

No arrests have been made in the case.

"I come up here about two or three times a week. Usually, when it gets dark, we head out. Not a lot of lighting out here," Robert Clark said.

Clark was at the park on Sunday night but left before Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that shots were fired.

"People live in certain neighborhoods where it's kill or be killed. How do you reach someone that lives in a traumatic environment like that?" Chenice Johnson said.

Johnson is a volunteer for the city's trauma response and healing network, a group that goes into communities after violent crimes to reassure them that resources are available/

"Mental health, family restoration. We do a lot of stuff but it seems lately that it's so many murders that you can't process one before another one happens," Johnson said.

The murder comes off a violent weekend in the city and the murder at this park will have a long-lasting effect on those who use the park for practice and pleasure.

"I come out here a lot with my son. Probably two or three times a week after school and this is my first time hearing it, I don't know how to put it into perspective, but something this close to home with shots fired."

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Detective A. Darnell at 804-646- 3927 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.