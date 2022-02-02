Two die in Prince George County crash

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Two people died Wednesday morning after a two-vehicle crash on West Quaker Road in Prince George County, according to Prince George Police.

Police said the crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. when a Hyundai Elantra traveling south crossed the center line and hit a Ford Focus head-on that was traveling north.

The driver of the Ford Focus, identified as 58-year-old Kathy Britt of Chesterfield County, was transported to Southside Regional Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the Hyundai Elantra, identified as 33-year-old Teneicia Barnes of Prince George County, was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

Anyone with information related to the crash is encouraged to contact the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773, email police@princegeorgecountyva.gov or contact Crime Solvers at 733-2777. You can also remain anonymous by using our P3tips app.

