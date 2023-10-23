Two taquerias are opening across the street from each other in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — The Fan is set to get a pair of new taquerias – right across the street from each other. Juan More Taco is preparing to open at 304 N. Robinson St., while Nuevo Mexico Restaurante #2 is heading to 301 N. Robinson St. The 1,300-square-foot Juan More Taco space has housed at least four concepts over the years, including Kirin Asian Cuisines, Boka Tako Bar, J Kogi and Michael’s Pies & Pints. Nuevo Mexico’s storefront has seen slightly less churn, with Metro Bar & Grill operating there from the late 1990s until 2020, when it was succeeded by Mr. Pulpo Seafood Grill & Bar, which closed over the summer after about a two-year run.

