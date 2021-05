HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside an apartment in Henrico Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the downstairs tenants called 911 for the report of water flowing from upstairs around 6:09 p.m.

The Henrico Fire Department was then dispatched and found two people dead inside the apartment, according to Henrico Police.

The scene was secured by Police around 6:21 p.m.

This is a developing story.