Two injured in Petersburg shooting

Posted at 10:16 PM, May 11, 2022
PETERSBURG, Va. -- Two people were injured in a shooting in Petersburg on Wednesday night.

According to a Petersburg Police Public Information Officer, the two were shot on Locust Court and have non-life-threatening injuries.

Both victims have been brought to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Petersburg's weekly crime report states that there have been 26 shootings so far this year. Six of those shootings have been fatal.

At this time last year, there were about 20 shootings in Petersburg.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

