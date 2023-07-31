Watch Now
Two former Richmond public works employees plead guilty to defrauding city

Posted at 11:11 AM, Jul 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-31 11:11:58-04

RICHMOND, Va. — Two former senior officials with Richmond’s public works department are among three people who have pleaded guilty in recent months to conspiring to defraud the city of over $600,000 in department contracts. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia announced this month that Michael Evins, a former senior manager with the department, and wife Samaria Evins pleaded guilty to charges that they used Michael’s position to steer department contracts to straw companies created by Samaria and at least two other co-conspirators.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

